Markets rally for 2nd day powered by IT stocks; Sensex ends 827 pts higher

Easing crude oil prices and buying in IT stocks after TCS reported an increase in its June-quarter net profit and guided towards an improvement in demand returning in the ongoing quarter also propelled the rally in the domestic market.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 827.57 points, or 1.08 per cent, to settle at 77,569.39. During the day, it soared 900.41 points, or 1.17 per cent, to 77,642.23.

The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 244.10 points, or 1.02 per cent, to end at 24,206.90.