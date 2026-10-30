Stock markets rise for 2nd session; Sensex gains 300 pts on buying in IT stocks

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 308.49 points, or 0.42 per cent, to settle at 74,459.53. During the day, it surged 591.55 points, or 0.79 per cent, to 74,742.59.

The 50-share NSE Nifty rallied 116.35 points, or 0.51 per cent, to end at 23,053.10.

On the weekly front, the BSE benchmark jumped 1,335.7 points, or 1.82 per cent, and the Nifty climbed 453.1 points, or 2 per cent.

"Indian equity markets extended their gains for the second consecutive session, with benchmark indices closing modestly higher despite persistent concerns over rising crude oil prices.

"Sectoral performance remained mixed, with the IT sector emerging as one of the strongest performers as investors rotated into technology stocks amid an AI-related sell-off across Asian markets. Trent was a standout individual gainer to lead the Nifty-50 gainers," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.