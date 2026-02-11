Markets open higher; turn choppy amid mixed global trends

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Hong Kong's Hang Seng, and Shanghai's SSE Composite index are trading higher. Japan's Nikkei 225 benchmark remained closed for trading on Wednesday on the account of National Foundation Day.

The US equities market ended lower in overnight deals on Tuesday.

Brent Crude, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.76 per cent to USD 69.32 per barrel.