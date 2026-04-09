Markets halt 5-day rally on ceasefire uncertainty; Sensex tumbles over 900 pts amid global weakness

Weak trends in Asian and European markets, a jump in crude oil prices and uninterrupted foreign fund outflows also made investors jittery in the domestic market.

Snapping its five-session winning run, the 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 931.25 points or 1.20 per cent to settle at 76,631.65. During the day, it dived 1,215 points or 1.56 per cent to 76,347.90.

The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 222.25 points or 0.93 per cent to end at 23,775.10.

The ceasefire deal appeared to be at risk after Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz again in response to Israeli attacks on Lebanon.

"After Wednesday's relief rally following the ceasefire announcement, domestic markets ended the volatile session in the red, driven by ceasefire uncertainty. Markets followed global cues as most of the markets ended in red due to crude oil gains and global uncertainty.