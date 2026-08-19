Markets fall in early trade amid rising crude oil prices

US markets ended lower on Tuesday.

"The ongoing mild weakness in the market is driven mainly by two factors: one, the rising crude prices, and two, appreciating bond yields globally. Crude prices have been responding to news from the Middle East for many months since the start of the war. Now, there is total uncertainty about the outcome of this conflict," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 1,651.53 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

On Tuesday, the Sensex was down 492.70 points, or 0.63 per cent, to settle at 77,235.46, registering its third day of decline. The Nifty declined for the sixth day, sliding 132.75 points, or 0.55 per cent, to end at 24,154.90.