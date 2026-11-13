Markets fall in early trade after 3-day rally; Sensex tumbles 460 points

The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 460 points to 81,441.17 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty fell 179.05 points to 25,119.50.

In the 30 Sensex firms, Mahindra & Mahindra, HDFC Bank, InterGlobe Aviation, Trent, Bharat Electronics and Bajaj Finserv were among the major laggards.

Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma, HCL Tech and Hindustan Unilever were among the winners.

Retail inflation surged to 6.09 per cent in October, breaching the Reserve Bank of India's upper tolerance limit for the first time in two years and prompting economists to anticipate a policy rate hike by the central bank next month.