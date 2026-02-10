Markets extend rally for third day on firm Asian peers, FII inflows

On the other hand, Bajaj Finance, HCL Technologies, Asian Paints, IndiGo, State Bank of India, and HDFC Bank were among the laggards.

Analysts said strength in US markets and optimism surrounding the interim trade framework between New Delhi and Washington are improving investors' sentiment.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei 225 index, Hong Kong's Hang Seng, South Korea's Kospi were trading higher, while Shanghai’s SSE Composite index is trading flat.