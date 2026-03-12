Markets extend losses for 2nd day on soaring crude prices, West Asia turmoil; Sensex tanks 800 pts

Besides, sluggish global market trends, weakness in the rupee and persistent foreign capital outflows also rattled investors' sentiment, analysts said.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 829.29 points, or 1.08 per cent, to settle at 76,034.42. During the day, it plunged 992.53 points or 1.29 per cent to 75,871.18.

Similarly, the 50-share NSE Nifty fell 227.70 points, or 0.95 per cent, to close at 23,639.15.