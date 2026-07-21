Markets extend losses for 2nd day dragged by HDFC Bank, West Asia crisis; Sensex tanks 238 pts

Besides, escalating US-Iran conflict, uptick in crude oil prices and persistent foreign fund outflows also reinforced a risk-off sentiment in the markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 238.41 points, or 0.31 per cent, to settle at 77,470.11. During the day, it dropped 371.19 points, or 0.47 per cent, to 77,337.33.

The 50-share NSE Nifty edged lower by 50.80 points, or 0.21 per cent, to end at 24,187.70.

From the Sensex pack, HDFC Bank declined for the second day, down 2 per cent.

Reliance Industries, State Bank of India, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and Power Grid were also among the laggards.

Bajaj Finserv, InterGlobe Aviation, UltraTech Cement, HCL Tech, Mahindra & Mahindra and Titan were among the winners.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,121.04 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.