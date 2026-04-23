Markets extend losses as crude hits USD 100 amid US-Iran imbroglio; Sensex tanks 852 pts

From the Sensex pack, Trent, Bajaj Finserv, Tech Mahindra, Mahindra & Mahindra, Infosys and HDFC Bank were among the major laggards.

In contrast, Adani Ports, Larsen & Toubro, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel and Bharat Electronics were the winners.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 1.89 per cent higher at USD 103.8 per barrel.

"Indian markets extended their losing streak, with the Nifty witnessing back-to-back bearish sessions and correcting over 400 points across the last two trading days. The price action reflects a clear shift in market tone - from resilience to risk aversion -as global uncertainties intensify and domestic triggers fail to provide immediate support," Hariprasad K, Research Analyst and founder, Livelong Wealth, said.