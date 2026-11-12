Markets extend gains for 3rd day; Sensex ends above 81,900 on FII inflows, lower crude oil

The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 31.61 points, or 0.04 per cent, to settle at 81,911.01. During the day, it hit a high of 82,325.61 and a low of 81,576.15.

The 50-share NSE Nifty was up 44.30 points, or 0.18 per cent, to end at 25,299.35.

Among the Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India, Bharat Electronics, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank and Eternal were the major winners.

Hindustan Unilever, Maruti, Power Grid and Tata Consultancy Services were among the laggards.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 12,563.33 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, dipped 0.44 per cent to USD 92.50 per barrel.