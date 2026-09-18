Markets end on mixed note; Nifty up 76 points, Sensex dips

Giving up intraday gains during the Closing Auction Session (CAS), the 30-share BSE Sensex dipped 19.63 points, or 0.03 per cent, to settle at 74,294.96. During the day, it surged 413.85 points, or 0.55 per cent, to 74,728.44.

Rallying for the third day, the 50-share NSE Nifty closed 75.80 points, or 0.33 per cent, higher at 23,346.40.

Among the 30 Sensex firms, Tata Consultancy Services tanked 4.33 per cent, Titan 2.11 per cent, Asian Paints 2 per cent, Maruti 1.98 per cent, Tech Mahindra 1.82 per cent and Tata Steel 1.73 per cent.

Adani Ports, Power Grid, HDFC Bank and Bharti Airtel were among the major winners.