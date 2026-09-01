Markets end marginally lower amid higher oil prices, fresh US-Iran tensions

Growing expectations that the US Federal Reserve could keep monetary policy tighter for longer are also weighing on risk appetite across emerging markets, an expert said.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended flat, down 12.99 points, or 0.02 per cent, to settle at 76,944.28. At 3:12 pm, the benchmark was at the 76,685.48 level, down 271.79 points, but recovered most of the losses during the Closing Auction Session (CAS), which was introduced by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) from August 3 in a phased manner.

During the day, the benchmark dropped 301.15 points, or 0.39 per cent, to 76,656.12.

The 50-share NSE Nifty slipped 24.60 points, or 0.10 per cent, to end at 24,055.80 on the weekly expiry day. The Nifty was also down almost 100 points at 23,980.55 at 3:20 pm.