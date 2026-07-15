Markets end higher led by bank stocks; escalating US-Iran hostilities weigh on investor sentiment

Escalating hostilities between the US and Iran, however, kept investors' sentiment subdued in the later half of the trade, triggering profit-taking.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 130.49 points, or 0.17 per cent, to settle at 77,185.43. During the day, it jumped 591.33 points, or 0.76 per cent, to 77,646.27.

The 50-share NSE Nifty went up 26.45 points, or 0.11 per cent, to end at 24,078.50.