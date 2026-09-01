Markets drift lower in early trade amid higher oil prices, fresh US-Iran tensions

Growing expectations that the US Federal Reserve could keep monetary policy tighter for longer are also weighing on risk appetite across emerging markets, an expert said.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 121.48 points to 76,835.79 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 52.6 points to 24,027.80.

Among the 30 Sensex firms, Bajaj Finserv, InterGlobe Aviation, Titan, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance and Axis Bank were among the major laggards.