Markets decline in early trade on higher crude oil prices, selling in bank stocks

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 403.54 points to 77,066.06 in early trade, taking the donwtrend to the third day running. The 50-share NSE Nifty edged lower by 114.75 points to 24,070.05.

From the Sensex pack, InterGlobe Aviation, Axis Bank, State Bank of India, Sun Pharma, Adani Ports, UltraTech Cement, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank were among the major laggards.

Titan, Eternal, Maruti and Asian Paints were the winners.

Elevated crude oil prices and persistent geopolitical tensions have tempered risk appetite in the markets, according to an expert.