Markets decline in early trade amid elevated crude oil prices, escalating geopolitical tensions

The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 30 points to 77,336.32 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 38.80 points to 24,179.50.

Later, the BSE benchmark traded 139.96 points lower at 77,235.23, and the Nifty was down 66.75 points to 24,162.50.

Among the 30 Sensex firms, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Maruti, NTPC, Power Grid and Bajaj Finance were among the major laggards.

Trent, Adani Ports, ICICI Bank and Bharat Electronics were among the major winners.