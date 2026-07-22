Markets decline for 3rd day on higher oil prices, selling in bank stocks; Sensex, Nifty tank nearly 1 pc

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 715.06 points, or 0.92 per cent, to settle at 76,755.05. During the day, it slumped 828.92 points, or 1 per cent, to 76,641.19.

The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 191.45 points, or 0.79 per cent, to end at 23,996.25.