Markets decline amid West Asia conflict, concerns over possible US interest-rate hike

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 382.62 points, or 0.50 per cent, to settle at 76,132.81. During the day, it tanked 544.91 points, or 0.71 per cent, to 75,970.52.

The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 118.55 points, or 0.50 per cent, to end at 23,779.15.

Among the 30 Sensex firms, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv, UltraTech Cement and Tata Consultancy Services were the major laggards.

Larsen & Toubro, Bharti Airtel, Maruti and Power Grid were among the winners.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, climbed 0.61 per cent to USD 96.87 per barrel.

"Indian equity markets ended lower as elevated crude oil prices and persistent geopolitical uncertainty continued to weigh on investor sentiment. Markets remained under pressure throughout the session amid sustained risk-off positioning," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.