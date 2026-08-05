Markets climb in early trade on falling crude oil prices; RBI monetary policy decision awaited

Investors are also awaiting the RBI monetary policy decision to be announced shortly.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 397.59 points to 78,826.54 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 62.7 points to 24,677.60.

From the Sensex pack, InterGlobe Aviation, Mahindra & Mahindra, Trent, NTPC, Larsen & Toubro and Bajaj Finserv were among the major winners.

Sun Pharma, Tata Consultancy Services, Titan and Bharat Electronics were among the laggards.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 1.16 per cent lower at USD 78.44 per barrel.