Markets climb in early trade on buying in blue-chip bank stocks, lower oil prices

Fresh foreign fund inflows also added to the optimistic trend in the domestic equity market.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 281.40 points to 78,051.03 in early deals. The 50-share NSE Nifty rallied 74.60 points to 24,347.05.

From the Sensex pack, Bharat Electronics, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel and HCL Tech were among the major winners.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Power Grid and ITC were among the laggards.