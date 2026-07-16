Markets climb in early trade led by IT stocks

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, quoted 0.31 per cent lower at USD 84.69 per barrel.

"With no major changes in crude prices and global markets holding steady, our market is likely to trade in a narrow band with a positive bias. With many companies reporting their Q1 results in the coming days, the market is likely to respond to the results," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Ltd, said.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi tanked 6.31 per cent. Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Shanghai's SSE Composite index also quoted lower, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index traded higher.

US markets ended higher on Wednesday.

"Overnight, US markets finished higher, with the S&P 500 gaining 0.38 per cent and the Nasdaq adding 0.62 per cent, supported by strength in mega-cap technology stocks and softer US wholesale inflation data that eased concerns over further policy tightening," Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research, Axis Direct, said.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 735.83 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

On Wednesday, the Sensex climbed 130.49 points, or 0.17 per cent, to settle at 77,185.43. The Nifty went up 26.45 points, or 0.11 per cent, to end at 24,078.50.