MUMBAI: Benchmark equity indices bounced back sharply on Thursday, with the Sensex climbing nearly 1,000 points and the Nifty settling above 25,500, led by a sharp rally in auto and bank stocks, sustained foreign fund inflows, and easing commodity prices.
The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 989.94 points, or 1.21 per cent, to close at 83,021.75. During the day, it surged 1,012.06 points, or 1.23 per cent, to 83,043.87.
The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 286.35 points, or 1.14 per cent, to end at 25,514.30.
From the Sensex pack, Maruti Suzuki surged 7.58 per cent, Mahindra & Mahindra 4.78 per cent, Axis Bank 4.38 per cent, Hindustan Unilever 4.22 per cent, Bharat Electronics 2.12 per cent and State Bank of India 2.11 per cent.
Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies and InterGlobe Aviation were the laggards.
"Indian equities extended their recovery despite weak Asian cues and concerns over a hawkish US Fed, supported by sustained FII inflows and easing commodity prices, from copper to crude.
“Record foreign inflows in November boosted market liquidity, while lower crude prices eased concerns over future inflation and external balances. Autos led the rally as falling copper and aluminium prices improved the margin outlook, while consumption and banking stocks also advanced, with banking indices reaching record highs," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Ltd, said.
In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi and Japan's Nikkei 225 ended higher, while Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index settled lower.
Markets in Europe were trading mostly higher.
The US equity markets ended mostly lower on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.11 per cent, S&P 500 declined 0.23 per cent, while Nasdaq Composite ended 0.42 per cent higher.
Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was up 0.61 per cent at USD 92.51 per barrel.
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 5,866.78 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.
In the previous session, the Sensex dropped 500.38 points, or 0.61 per cent, to settle at 82,031.81. The Nifty declined 159.45 points, or 0.63 per cent, to end at 25,227.95.