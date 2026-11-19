The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 989.94 points, or 1.21 per cent, to close at 83,021.75. During the day, it surged 1,012.06 points, or 1.23 per cent, to 83,043.87.

The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 286.35 points, or 1.14 per cent, to end at 25,514.30.

From the Sensex pack, Maruti Suzuki surged 7.58 per cent, Mahindra & Mahindra 4.78 per cent, Axis Bank 4.38 per cent, Hindustan Unilever 4.22 per cent, Bharat Electronics 2.12 per cent and State Bank of India 2.11 per cent.

Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies and InterGlobe Aviation were the laggards.

"Indian equities extended their recovery despite weak Asian cues and concerns over a hawkish US Fed, supported by sustained FII inflows and easing commodity prices, from copper to crude.