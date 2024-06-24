MapmyIndia launches AI-driven data analytics company ClarityX

NEW DELHI: Digital navigation firm MapmyIndia founders have set up new entity ClarityX, which will operate in the domain of AI-based data analytics and consulting services, a top company official said.

MapmyIndia Co-Founder and CMD Rakesh Verma, who has founded the new firm, revealed that MapmyIndia initially started as a data analytics company and with ClarityX, the founders want to start afresh with their vision around the data analytics and consulting services associated with it.

"In the 90s when we started MapmyIndia, it was initially in the business of data analytics but the navigation part picked up well.

"We are now setting up an AI-driven data analytics and consulting company ClarityX which is independent of MapmyIndia, and will provide to all enterprises, including MapmyIndia as a partner," Verma said.

Further, he said, "MapmyIndia does not hold any stake in ClarityX."

ClarityX has started operations in partnership with MapmyIndia.

"We see ClarityX as an Indian alternative to global Big Four consultancy firms," Verma said.

Multinational accounting and consultancy firms Deloitte, EY, KPMG and PwC are considered Big Four accounting and professional services firms.

Based on data analytics, ClarityX will offer tailor-made actionable insights to enterprise customers across all industries, including BFSI, retail, FMCG, energy, e-commerce etc.

"For MapmyIndia, which has served over 2,000 enterprise customers across many industry verticals since inception, this partnership will help it up-sell, cross-sell and deliver more value-added analytics and consulting solutions to its customers, opening up more growth opportunities for the company," Verma said.

ClarityX has started operations with a team of 20 people and expects to clock revenue of Rs 50 crore in the first year of operation, Verma said.