Manufacturing boosts industrial output growth to 5.1% in May

The reading stood at 4.9 per cent in April. The latest Index of Industrial Production (IIP) figures for May under the new series are based on the output Producer Price Index (PPI) that provides a more granular price structure than the earlier used Wholesale Price Index (WPI) system, the National Statistics Office (NSO), the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) said in a release.

This is the second data released after the revision in the base year to 2022-23. The IIP index has 463 item groups, and the adoption of output PPI, wherein output is collected in value terms, impacts 234 item groups that together account for 36.02 per cent of the total index weight.