Mankind Pharma to acquire Bharat Serums and Vaccines for Rs 13,630 crore

NEW DELHI: Mankind Pharma on Thursday said it will fully acquire Bharat Serums and Vaccines from Advent International for around Rs 13,630 crore.



The company has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a 100 per cent stake in the Bharat Serums and Vaccines (BSV) for an enterprise value of around Rs 13,630 crore, Mankind Pharma said in a statement.

This strategic move marks a significant leap for the drug maker, positioning it as a leader in the Indian women's health and fertility drug market, alongside access to other high entry barrier products in critical care with established complex R&D tech platforms, it added.