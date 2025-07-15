ManipalCigna Health Insurance expands in TN; settles Rs 101 cr worth claims

CHENNAI: ManipalCigna Health Insurance has deepened its commitment to Tamil Nadu by accelerating the adoption of its award-winning product, ManipalCigna Sarvah.

Focused on India’s ‘missing middle’ population, Sarvah contributed 52 per cent of the company’s new business in TN during Jan-May 2025. With 18 offices, a robust network of over 1,500 empaneled hospitals, and over 7,000 advisors, ManipalCigna has covered more than 11 lakh lives in the state in FY25.

Over the last three years, the company has settled claims worth Rs 101 crore in TN, underscoring its mission to make quality healthcare more accessible. The company plans to expand its presence in the state with 10 more branches and add over 10,000 advisors across South India in FY26.

As per the data from the General Insurance Council (GIC), ManipalCigna outpaced the sector with a 30 per cent growth in premium in Q1 FY26, the highest among SAHI players, reflecting its strong regional strategy and customer-first product design.

From a healthcare standpoint, non-communicable diseases account for 68 per cent of the total disease burden in Tamil Nadu, higher than the national average of 61.43 per cent. This underscores the need for focused interventions on chronic diseases like diabetes and cardiovascular conditions.

Sapna Desai, chief marketing officer, ManipalCigna Health Insurance, said, “Over the years, our growing network, innovative offerings, and customer-centric approach have enabled us to earn the trust of our policyholders and our partners to deliver tangible value.”