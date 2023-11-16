Manipal Global Education launches super app for learning

CHENNAI: Manipal Global Education Services has unveiled Manipal MedAce, a super app to revolutionise medical learning and medical PG preparation, now available in a mobile and cloud-based format.

This launch is significant not only for its innovation but also because it unfolds in Chennai, as TN is playing a pivotal role in shaping medical education in India.

As per the data by the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences, over 2 lakh students appeared for NEET PG in March 2023. TN boasts the highest number of medical colleges in India, with 74 institutions offering a total of 11,000 MBBS seats.

The app was unveiled in the presence of Ravi Panchanadan, MD-CEO, Manipal Global Education Services, and Preethi Frederick, head, product development, Manipal MedAce.



