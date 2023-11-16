Begin typing your search...

Manipal Global Education launches super app for learning

This launch is significant not only for its innovation but also because it unfolds in Chennai, as TN is playing a pivotal role in shaping medical education in India.

ByDTNEXT Bureau|15 Nov 2023 11:15 PM GMT
Manipal Global Education launches super app for learning
CHENNAI: Manipal Global Education Services has unveiled Manipal MedAce, a super app to revolutionise medical learning and medical PG preparation, now available in a mobile and cloud-based format.

This launch is significant not only for its innovation but also because it unfolds in Chennai, as TN is playing a pivotal role in shaping medical education in India.

As per the data by the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences, over 2 lakh students appeared for NEET PG in March 2023. TN boasts the highest number of medical colleges in India, with 74 institutions offering a total of 11,000 MBBS seats.

The app was unveiled in the presence of Ravi Panchanadan, MD-CEO, Manipal Global Education Services, and Preethi Frederick, head, product development, Manipal MedAce.


DTNEXT Bureau

