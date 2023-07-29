Manali Petro subsidiary PennWhite gets new CEO

CHENNAI: PennWhite Limited announced that it has appointed Tobias Tasche as CEO, effective July 24, 2023. PennWhite, based in Middlewich is a leading manufacturer of antifoam chemistry under the FoamDoctor® brand which is sold in over 50 countries.

A range of other speciality chemicals are also manufactured to service the needs of long-term customers in applications like food and food processing, wastewater treatment, upstream and downstream oil, and increasingly in the coatings and adhesives industry. The company was recently bought by Manali Petrochemicals. Tasche. a British/Dutch dual national, joins PennWhite with 25 years of experience in the downstream oil products and speciality chemicals sectors.