Mallika Srinivasan of TAFE resigns from Swiggy board

NEW DELHI: Online food delivery platform Swiggy said on Thursday that Mallika Srinivasan has stepped down from the company’s Board as an Independent Director a year after joining.

As per the company, she stepped down due to increasing business commitments. “Reflecting on her experience with Swiggy, Mallika expressed that working with a young and dynamic team at Swiggy was truly enriching and enjoyable and wished the Board more milestones and success in the years ahead,” Swiggy said in a statement.

This comes at a time when Swiggy is preparing to launch its initial public offering (IPO), which is likely slated for later this year.

The Padma Shri awardee and CMD of TAFE, along with Shailesh Haribhakti, chairman of Shailesh Haribhakti & Associates, and Sahil Barua, MD-CEO at Delhivery, was appointed to Swiggy’s Board in February last year.

In December last year, Swiggy had announced the appointment of Anand Kripalu as an Independent Director and the Chairperson of its Board of Directors.

Last month, media reports said Swiggy is laying off almost 7 per cent of its workforce, or about 400 jobs, in the second round of job cuts.