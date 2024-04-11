Malay Joshi appointed Wipro CEO for ‘Americas 1’ strategic market unit

NEW DELHI: IT service company Wipro has named Malay Joshi as Chief Executive Officer for ‘Americas 1’ strategic market unit, effective immediately.

He succeeds Srinivas Pallia, who was appointed Wipro CEO recently. Joshi will also join the Wipro Executive Board, as per a company release. He will be based out of Wipro’s New York City office.

“Wipro Limited...announced today (Wednesday) the appointment of Malay Joshi as chief executive officer of Wipro Americas 1 Strategic Market Unit, effective immediately,” the release said.

Malay was previously the senior vice president and business unit head, leading the communications, media, tech, retail, travel, hospitality and public sector industries, which make up one of Wipro’s largest business units globally.

In this role, he was responsible for helping clients drive successful enterprise transformations, enhancing client experience (CX), strengthening delivery, and ensuring consistent revenue growth in the sectors he leads.

“Malay has been leading one of the largest business units at Wipro and has delivered the highest CAGR over a decade across multiple global businesses,” Pallia said.

Pallia further said Malay’s client-centricity and deep understanding of the industry make him an ideal fit to lead ‘Americas 1’ strategic market.

Malay joined Wipro in 1996 and has had an extensive career spanning over 28 years in various leadership roles across functions, industries, and geographies.