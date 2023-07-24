Mahindra’s Roxor sale in the US cleared

NEW DELHI: Since its launch in the US back in 2018, Mahindra’s Roxor off-roader has been facing multiple lawsuits by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) - Stellantis, over its Jeep-like design.

In a recent development, Mahindra has said that it has got the clearance to manufacture and sell the Roxor with the design update that debuted post 2020, a media report said.

In a regulatory filing, Mahindra has said on July 19, the Eastern District Court of Michigan issued its order on FCA’s renewed motion to enjoin the post-2020 Roxor and, based on its analysis, has declined to apply the “safe distance rule” to this case as sought by FCA.

With this ruling, Mahindra Automotive North America, a subsidiary of the company, continues to have no restraints on its ability to produce, sell and distribute the post-2020 Roxor in the US, the carmaker said in the filing, the report said.