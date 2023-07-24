Begin typing your search...

Mahindra’s Roxor sale in the US cleared

Mahindra has said that it has got the clearance to manufacture and sell the Roxor with the design update that debuted post 2020, a media report said.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|23 July 2023 11:18 PM GMT
NEW DELHI: Since its launch in the US back in 2018, Mahindra’s Roxor off-roader has been facing multiple lawsuits by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) - Stellantis, over its Jeep-like design.

In a recent development, Mahindra has said that it has got the clearance to manufacture and sell the Roxor with the design update that debuted post 2020, a media report said.

In a regulatory filing, Mahindra has said on July 19, the Eastern District Court of Michigan issued its order on FCA’s renewed motion to enjoin the post-2020 Roxor and, based on its analysis, has declined to apply the “safe distance rule” to this case as sought by FCA.

With this ruling, Mahindra Automotive North America, a subsidiary of the company, continues to have no restraints on its ability to produce, sell and distribute the post-2020 Roxor in the US, the carmaker said in the filing, the report said.

