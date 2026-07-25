Mahindra, VIT in collaboration for research and innovation

VELLORE: Mahindra & Mahindra, one of India’s leading automobile manufacturers, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with VIT to strengthen collaboration in research and innovation.
The agreement was signed in the presence of VIT Chancellor G Viswanathan, with vice presidents Sankar Viswanathan and Sekar Viswanathan. Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd, Research Valley vice president Shankar Venugopal exchanged the MoU documents on behalf of the company.
Chancellor Viswanathan said, “this collaboration will significantly enhance the quality and capability of research and innovation at VIT. Mahindra employees wishing to pursue Master’s or PhD programmes will be given priority in admissions. This MoU will also open up new avenues for VIT students in terms of placements, internships, and industry exposure. Mahindra should take proactive steps to establish its dedicated Centre of Excellence (CoE) at VIT.”
Shankar Venugopal, VP, Mahindra & Mahindra, said, “This partnership with VIT will provide valuable research guidance for our innovative projects. The Mahindra Centre will serve as a hub for developing cutting-edge innovations and transforming students’ ideas into patents. It will also guide B.Tech students to secure patents during their academic journey.”
The signing ceremony was followed by another MoU between VIT and Sunbest Solar CP Rajkumar, CEO, and M Rajesh, deputy general manager of Sunbest Solar, participated in the event.