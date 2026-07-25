Mahindra, VIT in collaboration for research and innovation

Chancellor Viswanathan said, “this collaboration will significantly enhance the quality and capability of research and innovation at VIT. Mahindra employees wishing to pursue Master’s or PhD programmes will be given priority in admissions. This MoU will also open up new avenues for VIT students in terms of placements, internships, and industry exposure. Mahindra should take proactive steps to establish its dedicated Centre of Excellence (CoE) at VIT.”