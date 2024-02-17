Mahindra to use components of VW to equip e-platform Inglo

NEW DELHI: Volkswagen Group and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M) have signed the first supply agreement on components of Volkswagen’s MEB for Mahindra’s purpose-built electric platform Inglo, a company statement said.

The deal covers the supply of certain electric components as well as unified cells. With the agreement, Volkswagen and Mahindra are further deepening their collaboration which started with a partnering agreement and a term sheet in 2022. Both companies will continue to evaluate a potential expansion of the collaboration.

Mahindra will be the first external partner to use the groundbreaking unified cell concept, the core element of Volkswagens battery strategy. The supply agreement will run over several years and will have total volume of about 50 GWh over lifetime.