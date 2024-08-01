Mahindra sales up marginally to 66,444 units in July

NEW DELHI: Mahindra & Mahindra on Thursday said its wholesales increased marginally to 66,444 units in July.

The company’s total dispatches to its dealers stood at 66,124 units in July 2023.

The Mumbai-based auto major’s passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market rose 15 per cent to 41,623 units last month against 36,205 units in the year-ago period, the auto major said in a statement.

Exports declined 40 per cent to 1,515 units last month compared with 2,540 units in July 2023.

The company said its total tractor sales in July stood at 27,209 units against 25,175 units for the same period last year.