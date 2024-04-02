Mahindra sales up 4% in March at 68,413 units

NEW DELHI: Mahindra & Mahindra on Monday said its total wholesales increased 4 per cent year on year to 68,413 units in March. The company’s total dispatches to its dealers stood at 66,041 units in March 2023.

The Mumbai-based auto major’s passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market rose 13 per cent to 40,631 units last month against 35,997 units in March last year, the auto major said in a statement.

For 2023-24 fiscal, the automaker reported 28 per cent increase in passenger vehicle wholesales at 4,59,877 units as against 3,59,253 units in 2022-23 financial year.