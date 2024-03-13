Mahindra Lifespace to offer housing project in Bengaluru

NEW DELHI: Realty firm Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd on Tuesday said it has acquired 9.4 acres of land in Bengaluru to develop a housing project. In a regulatory filing, the company, which is part of business conglomerate Mahindra Group, informed that it has bought 9.4 acres of land at Whitefield in Bengaluru.

The land will have around 1.2 million (12 lakh) square feet of FSI potential and a gross development value of about Rs 1,700 crore, primarily comprising mid-premium residential apartments, it added. Mahindra Lifespace Developers MD-CEO Amit Kumar Sinha said, “Bengaluru continues to remain a focus market for us, and we are excited to expand our footprint within the city.’’