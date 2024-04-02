Mahindra in $100 mn contract with Airbus

NEW DELHI: Mahindra Aerostructures on Monday announced it has signed a multi-year contract worth around $100 million with Airbus Atlantic for the manufacturing and delivery of metallic components for the entire Airbus commercial aircraft family, including the A320 family planes.

Under the contract, the company will supply close to 2,300 varieties of metallic components to Airbus Atlantic in France from its manufacturing base in India, Mahindra Aerostructures Pvt Ltd (MASPL) said in a statement.

The contract adds to existing MASPL programmes to deliver parts directly to Airbus at their facilities in France and Germany, it said.

MASPL has been a direct supplier to Airbus Group since 2015, and partners with Airbus on numerous initiatives.