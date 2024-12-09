Mahindra Group's solar division committed to investing Rs 11K cr in Rajasthan: Anand Mahindra

JAIPUR: Mahindra Group's solar division has committed to investing Rs 11,000 crore in Rajasthan, a top official of the group said.

While speaking at Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra said the company has set up 1.1 gigawatt solar capacity in Rajasthan.

"Our solar division has erected over 1.1 GW in Rajasthan and already committed investment of over Rs 11,000 crore to achieve an additional 2.8 GW capacity," Mahindra said.

He said Mahindra Group has created 5,000 direct employment in the state and plans to increase it significantly over the next five years.

"Club Mahindra has six properties in the state and plans to nearly double (it) in the coming years," Mahindra said.