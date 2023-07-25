Mahindra Group to aid US Cos to expand manufacturing in India

NEW DELHI: Mahindra Group has set up a dedicated platform in the US to help American companies expand their manufacturing base in India, the Mumbai-based diversified conglomerate said on Monday.

The Mahindra Group said it has an extensive experience in regulatory and policy matters, with an in-house team of experts, who will lend their expertise to give American companies a head-start on their manufacturing journey in India. The Group will support interested companies in setting up their manufacturing base in India in a range of ways, including an integrated approach to manufacturing infrastructure, supply chain, technology/ automation among others.

It would also provide modular plug-and-play suite of offerings; experience sharing on regulations and compliance; and environmental, social and governance (ESG) focus.

“Mahindra Group is delighted to announce a dedicated platform in the US– a decisive step aimed at enhancing global manufacturing and supply chain solutions for American companies,” Mahindra Group MD-CEO Anish Shah said in a statement. With this bold move, the group will empower American businesses to unlock the immense potential of manufacturing in India, he added.

“We are committed to leveraging our experience, capabilities, and expansive scale thereby strengthening the global manufacturing landscape. Together, we will forge a path towards a shared, prosperous future, marked by strong collaboration and growth,” Shah said.