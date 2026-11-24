In a clarification filed with stock exchanges, the non-banking finance company said it was responding to a news report published on November 23 that claimed the company was exploring potential acquisitions to accelerate its presence in the gold finance business.

The report and its associated headlines, as well as any related coverage based on the same information, were incorrect, according to the NBFC firm.

"The article, including its headlines and any other versions or coverage of the same report, is unfounded and there is no truth in the matter," the company said in its filing.

The clarification follows a report that cited unnamed sources as saying the lender was examining opportunities in the fast-growing gold loan segment and had held preliminary discussions regarding potential acquisition targets.