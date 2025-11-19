Maharashtra leads, Tamil Nadhu trails in vehicle sales in Sept

NEW DELHI: Maharashtra emerged as the state with the highest number of passenger and commercial vehicles sold in the September quarter this fiscal year, while UP topped in the two-and three-wheeler categories during the period, as per SIAM data.

In Q2 (2025-26), 10.39 lakh units of passenger vehicles were sold in the country, with western zone leading the sales with 3.44 lakh units, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said.

In the passenger vehicles segment, Maharashtra witnessed sales of 1,31,822 units at 12.7 per cent share, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 1,00,481 units (9.7 per cent) and Gujarat at third at 87,901 units (8.5 per cent).

In the commercial vehicles category, 2.40 lakh units were sold across India during the second quarter of the current fiscal year, SIAM said, adding west led the sales with 92,000 units.

Maharashtra topped the list with 37,091 units (15.5 per cent share), followed by Gujarat with 22,491 units (9.4 per cent) in second place, and Uttar Pradesh at the third spot with 19,009 units (7.9 per cent). Tamil Nadu was fourth, clocking 18,508 units (7.7 per cent) and Karnataka fifth with 16,743 units (7 per cent), it said. As far as two-wheelers were concerned, in Q2FY26, 55.62 lakh units sold in the country and western zone led the sales with 19.33 lakh units.

UP topped the chart, clocking 6,92,869 units (12.5 per cent share) followed by Maharashtra at 6,29,131 units (11.3 per cent) and Gujarat 4,45,722 units (8 per cent). TN was fourth in the list with 3,98,618 units (7.2 per cent) of two-wheelers sold.