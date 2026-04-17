Madurai-made ‘Chromadi’ rides India’s gaming boom, powered by Krafton push

Priced at Rs 70 and slated for release on both PC and mobile, the game reflects a growing shift in India’s gaming landscape: from consumers to creators.

“We have one incubator team from Madurai… they have made a game called Chromadi. It’s a very unique concept,” said Anuj Sahani, Head of Krafton India Gaming Incubator and director, publishing, Krafton India, highlighting the growing spread of talent beyond metros.

For founder Jaswanth Shanmugham, the journey has been driven by a clear creative intent. “We wanted to build something distinctive that stands out in gameplay and design,” he said, adding that feedback from early showcases has been encouraging.