Madhu Sasidhar is new president-CEO of Apollo

CHENNAI: Healthcare major Apollo on Tuesday elevated Dr Madhu Sasidhar as its president and CEO of the hospital division.

Sasidhar, has been serving Apollo as its chief strategy officer since October 2023. He would succeed the current president Dr K Hari Prasad, who would be retiring after a 27-year career at Apollo, a press release said.

A practising physician with US Board certifications in internal medicine, Sasidhar is a published author with numerous contributions to book chapters, and journal articles among others.

“Dr Madhu Sasidhar brings global experience along with a unique combination of administrative excellence, deep clinical understanding, and technology expertise. These will be instrumental in Apollo’s next phase of rapid growth,” said Apollo Hospitals Group founder-chairman Dr Prathap Chandra Reddy.

An alumnus of JIPMER, Puducherry, Sasidhar pursued higher education in Internal Medicine at St Luke’s-Roosevelt Hospital in New York. He has also completed fellowships in Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine at Yale University in the United States.