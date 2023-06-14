Madhav Sheth bids goodbye to global tech brand realme

NEW DELHI: Madhav Sheth, VP for Business and Corporate Strategy (Global) at realme, on Wednesday bid goodbye to the leading technology brand after five years to start a new journey. Realme Founder Sky Li will now oversee the market.



In a letter, Sheth said that "I am stepping down from my role at realme and I am ready to embark on new adventures".



Sheth will continue to be a strategic advisor to realme for its development strategy, global product observations, market insights, and operating suggestions.



"After 5 years at realme, it's time for me to move on and start a new journey. realme has been an integral part of my life, a brand that was so much more than just an organisation; it has been my home, my passion, and my purpose," said Sheth.



The company said in a statement to IANS that under Sheth's leadership, it has achieved remarkable milestones and solidified its position as one of the fastest-growing smartphone brands worldwide.



"We extend our warmest wishes to Sheth for a successful future ahead. While we bid farewell to him, we want to assure our customers, partners, and stakeholders that realme's operations will continue seamlessly," said a company spokesperson.



"Our commitment to providing high-quality products, exceptional user experiences, and innovative technologies remains unwavering. We will continue to drive the brand forward, delivering outstanding products and services to our customers worldwide," it added.



realme became the fastest-growing smartphone brand in India, with 50 million product sales, and attained the position of India's second-largest smartphone brand.



The company also popularised the adoption of 5G-enabled smartphones and paved the way for a future-ready India.



"I am grateful to our fans, teams, partners, and each one of you who loved, supported, helped, and believed in me during these past five years. None of this would've been possible without you," Sheth said in the letter.



The government has taken many steps towards enhancing Indian exports for many years, and "I am happy to be a part of this and support the government's export plan".



"After a long conversation with Sky Li and also with his support, it's time for me to contribute my share to the country's export business," he added.

