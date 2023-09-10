M&A specialised law firm CLA to merge with JSA

City-based law firm Commercial Law Advisors (CLA) specialising in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and other fields will be merging with the leading national law firm JSA.

According to JSA, the CLA's merger will be effective from October 1, 2023 and would bolster its capabilities and service offerings in the Chennai market, and more broadly across South India, along with its offices in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

As a result of the merger, CLA will bring to JSA legal professionals, comprising four partners and 17 associates. Post the integration with CLA, JSA is poised to become one of the largest law firms in the Chennai market and southern region, the acquiring firm said.

With the combination of its existing team in Chennai, JSA's total strength in Chennai will comprise of five partners and over 20 associates. The JSA’s total count now stands at over 480 attorneys including 131 partners.

CLA was set up by Varun Sriram and Bhavya Sriram in the year 2017. Varun Sriram will be rejoining JSA as an equity partner. He was earlier a partner in JSA.