Begin typing your search...

Ma Foi adds tech muscle to HR compliance service, launches coaching outfit

CIEL Group is bolstering its growing portfolio of digital HR solutions with the introduction of eZYCOMP, an integrated tech solution for HR Compliance Management

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|23 Sep 2023 12:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-09-23 00:30:15.0  )
Ma Foi adds tech muscle to HR compliance service, launches coaching outfit
X

Ma Foi K Pandiarajan-Executive Chairman with Latha Rajan-Co-founder, Ma Foi Group, CIEL HR Services

https://www.dtnext.in/business/2021/12/07/pandiarajans-ma-foi-back-in-business

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: In line with its annual plan and commitments to investors, Ma Foi (A CIEL Group company) , a pioneer in providing HR services with 3 decades of expertise, is now equipped with technology to address the needs of HR compliance.

K Pandiarajan, Executive Chairperson and Director - Ma Foi Group & CIEL Group said, “CIEL Group is bolstering its growing portfolio of digital HR solutions with the introduction of eZYCOMP, an integrated tech solution for HR Compliance Management.”

Also, Jombay, the talent assessment and development arm of CIEL Group has established Transition Coaching Academy.

The academy aims to guide leaders through hurdles they encounter when stepping into new roles. It supports them in overcoming challenges and evolving into successful leaders.

Ma FoiCIEL Group companyHR servicestechnologyPandiarajandigital HR solutionseZYCOMPTransition Coaching Academy
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X