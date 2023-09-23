Ma Foi adds tech muscle to HR compliance service, launches coaching outfit

CHENNAI: In line with its annual plan and commitments to investors, Ma Foi (A CIEL Group company) , a pioneer in providing HR services with 3 decades of expertise, is now equipped with technology to address the needs of HR compliance.

K Pandiarajan, Executive Chairperson and Director - Ma Foi Group & CIEL Group said, “CIEL Group is bolstering its growing portfolio of digital HR solutions with the introduction of eZYCOMP, an integrated tech solution for HR Compliance Management.”

Also, Jombay, the talent assessment and development arm of CIEL Group has established Transition Coaching Academy.

The academy aims to guide leaders through hurdles they encounter when stepping into new roles. It supports them in overcoming challenges and evolving into successful leaders.