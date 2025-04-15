Luxury housing sales clock 28 pc growth in Jan-March, Delhi-NCR leads

NEW DELHI: India’s luxury housing segment recorded 28 per cent jump in sales during January-March period this year, compared to the same period of the previous year, across India’s top seven cities, according to a report by real estate consultant CBRE South Asia.

The segment, which comprises homes priced at Rs 4 crore and above, registered total sales of approximately 1,930 luxury units during the quarter.

Among the top seven cities, Delhi-NCR led in quarterly luxury unit sales, recording nearly half of total sales at around 950 units, followed by Mumbai, which had a share of 23 per cent in overall sales.

Bengaluru recorded the highest growth among southern cities, growing from just 20 units in Q1 2024 to about 190 units in January-March 2025. Kolkata and Chennai had a 5 per cent share in overall luxury unit sales, according to the report.

The high-end segment led sales activity, capturing a 27 per cent of the total market share, closely followed by the mid-end segment at 25 per cent.

“Luxury and high-end segments continue to gain traction, driven by rising disposable incomes, lifestyle upgrades, and a desire for future-ready living spaces. We anticipate residential demand to chart a steady course as infrastructure improvements and financing access continue to support housing demand across key cities. Recent cut in repo rate will further improve buying sentiments,” said Anshuman Magazine, Chairman and CEO-India, South-East Asia, Middle East and Africa, CBRE.

India's residential real estate market is anticipated to chart a steady course in 2025, fuelled by an increasing appetite for homeownership, rising income levels, and continuous infrastructure improvements, the report states.

Furthermore, RBI's initiation of the monetary easing cycle, coupled with the diminishing gap between EMIs and rentals, could encourage homebuyers to finalise their purchase decisions, it further states.

New project launches are expected to remain elevated during the year, driven by the substantial land acquisitions witnessed during 2023-24, the report added.