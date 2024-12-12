L&T's data centre biz onboards first major customer in Sriperumbudur

NEW DELHI: Infrastructure major Larsen and Toubro (L&T) on Thursday said its data centre business L&T-Cloudfiniti has on boarded the first major customer at its hyperscale data centre in Sriperumbudur near Chennai.

The centre has a built-in capacity of 30 MW, of which 12 MW colocation-ready capacity is live across two floors, Larsen and Toubro (L&T) said in a stock exchange filing.

The company's client, a leading cloud service provider, has rented as much as 6 MW IT Load capacity, consisting of high-density racks spread over an entire floor, and a bulk bandwidth, the filing said.

The tenure of the contract is 10 years.

"This deal marks the beginning of many such collaborations and acts a testament to our commitment to delivering world-class colocation and cloud services to businesses across the spectrum. In the days to come, we are confident of redefining India's data centre landscape with our fast scalable and reliable solutions," L&T-Cloudfiniti Chief Executive Seema Ambastha said.

L&T-Cloudfiniti is a newly incubated new-age business arm of Larsen & Toubro. It offers end-to-end solutions in data centre, multi-cloud services, network and data security, and application integration with single point responsibility.

As on today, Cloudfiniti has two live data centres, including the one at Navi Mumbai.