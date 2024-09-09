L&T-Unnati drive in Coimbatore to benefit 8,000 villagers

CHENNAI: In a move to strengthen India’s social infrastructure, yet another L&T-Unnati project – an integrated community development initiative – has been launched in Coimbatore district of TN.

Anup Sahay (head - corporate strategy and special initiatives, L&T) launched the project, at a function held at Pachapalayam, in the presence of SV Murugan (director – National Agro Foundation or NAF), senior government officials, and community representatives.

NAF is a TN-based NGO that L&T has partnered with for implementing the project that seeks to address the perennial water scarcity, absence of adequate sanitation facilities, and bolster agriculture in Sultanpet and Kinathukadavu blocks of Coimbatore by involving the local communities.

With entry-point activities already started in April 2023, the project will be executed over a three-and-a-half year period. It is aimed to benefit 8,000-odd villagers, as per a release.

Sahay said "Given the erratic nature of monsoons in India, effective harnessing of rainfall is essential to meeting the country's growing demand for freshwater for both domestic and agricultural usage. As a priority, this project will address water and sanitation issues."